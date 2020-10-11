Menu Content

Write: 2020-10-16 18:57:51Update: 2020-10-16 19:30:11

USFK to Lower Health Advisory Level Following Eased Social Distancing in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military in South Korea plans to ease its health protection measures in step with the South Korean government’s decision to ease its COVID-19 social distancing rules to Level One. 

U.S. Forces Korea said Friday that it will lower its Health Protection Condition(HPCON) level by one notch to "Bravo,” the third highest of a four-tier system, from Monday afternoon. 

Previously, it kept in place the second-highest level of "Charlie" for parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, including Incheon and Yongin, as it downgraded the level to Bravo for bases in Yongsan, Seoul and Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last month. 

With the latest measure, all U.S. military bases in South Korea, including the capital region, will be put under Bravo level.   

The USFK said, despite the readjustment of HPCON, it will not let down its guard against the pandemic, prohibiting its members from entering bars, clubs and other related facilities until further notice.
