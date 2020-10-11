N. Korea: Border Blockade is Opportunity to Self-Rehabilitate

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its border blockade against COVID-19 can serve as an opportunity to successfully push for "self-rehabilitation."In a Saturday commentary, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said the current complete closure of land and sea borders and airspace to prevent the infiltration of the virus is a golden opportunity to maximize North Korea's internal strength and the impetus for development based on its own power, technology and materials.The article said it's most important to exercise self-reliance because looking to other countries will harm the foundation of the economy and all efforts that have gone into fighting disasters will go to waste.The newspaper reiterated that self-reliance is the "life line" so that the "80-day campaign" will be a stepping stone to achieving rehabilitation and national prosperity.The regime launched the campaign earlier this month to focus on quarantine and typhoon and flood recovery efforts for 80 days through January.