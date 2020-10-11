Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea Expresses 'Deep Regret' over Suga's Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Write: 2020-10-18 12:54:58Update: 2020-10-18 14:28:45

S. Korea Expresses 'Deep Regret' over Suga's Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed "deep regrets" on Saturday over Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's sending of a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the South Korean government expresses deep regrets that the Japanese government and parliamentary leaders sent offerings again to the Yasukuni Shrine, a shrine that glorifies Japan's wars of aggression and honors war criminals.

The statement added that the Seoul government strongly urged responsible Japanese leaders to respond to calls for the future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations by facing history squarely, and humbly reflecting on the past history through actions on the occasion of the launch of the new Cabinet.

Suga sent a "masakaki" tree to the controversial shrine in Tokyo on Saturday, the first day of the two-day autumn festival at the shrine which honors Class-A war criminals, amongst others.

It marked the first time that Suga sent such an offering to the war shrine since he took office in September.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >