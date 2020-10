Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur displayed a strong performance on Sunday in a Premier League match against West Ham United.Son scored a goal in the 45th second and picked up an assist in the eighth minute of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Son helped his team lead 3-0 at halftime, but the game finished with a 3-3 draw.Son has now scored seven goals for the league this season and remains tied with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton for most goals in the season.The U.K.-based football website WhoScored.com gave eight-point-three points to Son's performance, the second highest for players of both teams.