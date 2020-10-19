S. Korea Reports 76 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 76 additional cases were confirmed throughout Sunday, bringing the accumulated caseload to 25-thousand-275.The daily figure dropped by 15 from the previous day and remained in double-digits for four consecutive days. However, virus risks remain high amid sporadic clusters at medical institutions, nursing homes and bars.Of the new cases, 50 were domestic while 26 were imported.The number of local cases dropped by 21 from the previous day, with 30 cases reported from the wider metro area, including eleven in Seoul, 15 in Gyeonggi Province and four in Incheon. Southern port city Busan added 14 cases.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients increased by one to 78.The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 444, with the fatality rate at one-point-76 percent.