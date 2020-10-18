S. Korea's Ruling Party Chief Meets Japanese Politician Close to Suga

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Nak-yon met with senior Japanese politician Takeo Kawamura on Sunday and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties.Kawamura, a former Japanese chief cabinet secretary and current head of the Japan-Korea parliamentary group, is said to have close personal ties to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.After a 40-minute, closed-door meeting with Kawamura, Lee told reporters that they agreed on the need for the two nations to actively consult and pool their wisdom to deal with pending issues.Lee said he also expressed regret over Japanese Prime Minister Suga's sending of a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.In response, Kawamura reportedly explained that Suga did not visit the shrine when he was the cabinet chief secretary, but is apparently following a custom that has been kept since his predecessor. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe used to send offerings to the shrine during his term.Kawamura added he was well aware of the criticism from South Korea and China over the issue.In the meeting, Lee also asked Japan to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).