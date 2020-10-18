Survey: Half of Japanese against Release of Treated Water from Fukushima into the Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that half of the Japanese people are against dumping treated water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.According to the survey conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun on one-thousand-51 eligible voters between last Friday and Sunday, 50 percent of respondents said they are against the release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity.Forty-one percent supported the idea while nine percent did not have an opinion.The latest survey shows that the percentage of Japanese people who clearly are opposed to dumping the water from the plant into the ocean has grown compared to a similar survey conducted earlier in March.In the March survey, which was carried out upon the ninth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that damaged the Fukushima plant, 68 percent of respondents had reserved opinions on how to dispose of the contaminated water.The latest survey results came as the Japanese government is likely to decide to release the radioactive water into the sea.