Write: 2020-10-19 10:43:18Update: 2020-10-19 10:51:29

S. Korea to Resume Discount Coupons for Cultural, Sports Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will resume the distribution of various discount coupons this week to stimulate consumption in the sectors of culture and sports, both of which were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Sunday in a regular briefing that the government will cautiously resume the discount coupon program to support industries hit hard under the enhanced social distancing rules.

From Thursday, the government will gradually provide discount coupons, starting with 40 percent discounts, or up to three thousand won off, for entrance to museums. 

One thousand won to three thousand won discounts will be offered for art exhibitions and eight thousand won discounts for performances. 

For movies, a six thousand won discount will be offered for those who book tickets online from October 28, which can be used from October 30.

For sports facilities, people who spend more than 80-thousand won between November 2 and 30 will get a 30-thousand won refund from their card companies through a draw.
