Abe Visits Yasukuni Shrine 2nd Time since Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid a visit to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for the second time since his resignation.According to Fuji News Network, Abe visited the shrine on Monday upon its autumn festival. After paying homage, Abe told reporters that he had visited the shrine to express his respect to the war dead.His latest visit comes after Abe visited the shrine located in Tokyo on September 19, three days after he resigned due to health issues.While in office, Abe visited the shrine once on December 26, 2013, and since then had only sent a ritual offering to the shrine during its spring and fall festivals as well as on August 15, apparently due to strong protests from South Korea and China.The Yasukuni Shrine honors more than two million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals as determined at the post-war Tokyo trials.