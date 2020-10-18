Panmunjeom Tours to Resume on Nov. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will resume tours to the truce village of Panmunjeom early next month, which had been suspended due to African swine fever and the COVID-19 pandemic.The Unification Ministry announced on Monday that the tours will resume officially on November 6 following a trial tour accommodating 80 visitors on November 4.The ministry said the newly established tour center will now be tasked with all duties regarding the Panmunjeom tour, including taking reservations. Previously, such duties were divided among the Unification Ministry, Defense Ministry and National Intelligence Service.The ministry said it also made changes to tour application requirements ahead of the resumption, including setting the application period for 14 days before the tour instead of 60 days.The government and the UN Command suspended Panmunjeom tours last October as part of efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever.