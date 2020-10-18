Kyodo: No Member of Suga Cabinet Visited Controversial War Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

No member of the Yoshihide Suga Cabinet has visited the controversial Yasukuni war shrine for its annual autumn festival.That's according to Japan's Kyodo News on Sunday, which cited the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as efforts not to interfere with the new prime minister's foreign strategies.Suga, who took office last month, however, sent a "masakaki" tree to the shrine for the first time as prime minister on Saturday, the first day of the two-day festival.Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, also sent ritual offerings.South Korea voiced "deep regret" over Suga's offering, as the Yasukuni shrine honors war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, and is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism.Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, visited the shrine on Monday, for the second time since his resignation.