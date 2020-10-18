Menu Content

Suga Cabinet Defends Abe's Yasukuni Visit, Suga's Ritual Offering

Write: 2020-10-19 14:14:32Update: 2020-10-19 14:33:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoshihide Suga Cabinet has defended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine for its annual festival as a personal decision.

At a regular press conference on Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government must not prevent an individual from exercising his or her freedom of religion, stressing that Abe is now a private citizen.

The remarks come after Abe visited the shrine earlier in the day to mark its annual autumn festival. It was Abe's second visit to Yasukuni since his resignation last month.

Kato also defended Suga's ritual offering in the form of a "masakaki" tree on Saturday, as part of a personal decision, despite the offering being sent under the name Prime Minister Suga.

South Korea voiced "deep regret" over Suga's offering, as the Yasukuni shrine honors war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, and is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
