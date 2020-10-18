Lawyer Reveals 3 Names on Suspect's Bribery List

A lawyer has claimed that he has seen the original copy of a bribery list allegedly drawn up by Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in a financial fraud case involving the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.
On his social media account on Monday, Park Hoon unveiled three more names that were not disclosed when the list was first released last week.
They are a close associate of former main opposition United Future Party(UFP) leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, ex-Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) CEO Kim Jang-kyum and Yoon Dae-jin, a deputy chief of the Judicial Research and Training Institute.
Park said he decided to disclose the names to stop anyone from attempting political games.
On the list, Kim Bong-hyun claimed to have bribed the former UFP leader's associate, who is also a politician, the ex-MBC chief, and the former head of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office.
Both Kim Jang-kyum and Yoon Dae-jin, who led an investigation into Kim's case as the Suwon district chief, issued a statement on Monday to deny the allegations.