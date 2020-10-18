Lawyer Reveals 3 Names on Suspect's Bribery List

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer has claimed that he has seen the original copy of a bribery list allegedly drawn up by Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in a financial fraud case involving the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.On his social media account on Monday, Park Hoon unveiled three more names that were not disclosed when the list was first released last week.They are a close associate of former main opposition United Future Party(UFP) leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, ex-Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) CEO Kim Jang-kyum and Yoon Dae-jin, a deputy chief of the Judicial Research and Training Institute.Park said he decided to disclose the names to stop anyone from attempting political games.On the list, Kim Bong-hyun claimed to have bribed the former UFP leader's associate, who is also a politician, the ex-MBC chief, and the former head of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office.Both Kim Jang-kyum and Yoon Dae-jin, who led an investigation into Kim's case as the Suwon district chief, issued a statement on Monday to deny the allegations.