Photo : YONHAP News

The police are investigating another Telegram chat group, this time involving the sexual exploitation of male students.Eleven individuals including nine students and two in their 20s are now in police custody, with two arrests and nine booked without detention.The suspects operate a chat room that includes exploitive materials featuring high school male students. They are accused of blackmailing their peers into filming sexually exploitative videos for distribution.Additional concerns come after a 17 year old who created and ran the chat group was sentenced to three to five years in prison last month.There are reportedly 16 victims, 14 of whom are male teens. They were duped by an advertisement which offered to make lewd materials using photos of people's acquaintances.