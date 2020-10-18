S. Korea Expresses Deep Concern, Regret over Abe's Visit to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : KBS News

South Korea voiced "deep concern and regret" on Monday over former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.Abe visited on Monday morning for the second time since he stepped down as prime minister in mid-September due to health problems.An official of Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the South Korean government expressed deep concern and regret that responsible Japanese leaders are visiting the shrine, a symbolic establishment that glorifies Japan's war of aggression.The official issued the position citing the ministry spokesperson's statement following Abe's previous visit on September 19.The official added that the government once again sternly points out that the international community can trust Japan only when these leaders squarely face history and demonstrate humble self-reflection and sincere atonement through action.