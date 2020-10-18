'S. Korean Lawmakers to Visit Japan in Mid-November'

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean lawmakers will reportedly visit Japan in mid-November to seek ways to improve relations between the two nations.According to NHK, Takeo Kawamura, the head of the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians' Union, unveiled the plan to reporters on Monday at Narita International Airport while returning from his visit to Seoul.Kawamura reportedly said Rep. Kim Jin-pyo from South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP), who heads the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, will visit Tokyo from November 12 to 14 along with other members of the group.Kawamura, a former Japanese chief cabinet secretary, returned home after meeting with DP Chairperson Lee Nak-yon and Kim during his three-day visit.The Japanese politician reportedly stressed the need for the governments of the two nations to engage in forward-looking negotiations.