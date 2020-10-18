Menu Content

Report: Russian Hackers Targeted 2018 Winter Olympics

Write: 2020-10-20 09:43:03Update: 2020-10-20 09:47:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and British governments reportedly said on Monday that Russian intelligence agency hackers were responsible for cyberattacks on the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. 

According to Reuters and CNN, the U.S. Justice Department indicted six Russian military intelligence officers for cyberattacks that targeted the electric power grid in Ukraine, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers reportedly said the hackers deployed destructive malware to disable thousands of computers that supported the 2018 Winter Olympics during the opening ceremony.

Demers said the Olympics became a target after Russian athletes were banned from competing because of the country's doping scandal. 

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Russian hackers disguised themselves as North Korean or Chinese hackers to target the opening ceremony.
