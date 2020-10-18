Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Jeju Governor Vows to Take Legal Action against Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Write: 2020-10-20 10:27:43Update: 2020-10-20 14:11:00

Jeju Governor Vows to Take Legal Action against Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Province Governor Won Hee-ryong says he will launch both domestic and international lawsuits against Japan should it release radioactive water from its disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Won urged Tokyo to halt preparations for the release, be transparent in providing all relevant information and data and begin consultations on the water disposal.

Stressing that he, as Jeju governor, has the duty to protect the safety of South Korean waters and people, Won said he will work with all those affected to mobilize all means in countering the move.

The governor added that the Japanese people, especially those living in coastal regions, are opposed to the water release as well.

Won suggested forming a group representing coastal area residents in both South Korea and Japan to take the Japanese government to criminal and civil courts in both countries, as well as to an international tribunal.

Tokyo is set to make a final decision on the water release on October 27.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >