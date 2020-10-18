Menu Content

S. Korea to Bring in Analysis System for Global Hawk Reconnaissance Aircraft

Write: 2020-10-20 12:14:52Update: 2020-10-20 14:22:46

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to bring in an intelligence analysis system for the advanced unmanned aircraft Global Hawk from the United States, a move that is expected to enhance the country's capabilities to detect threats from North Korea.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) in a report submitted to parliament on Tuesday, the system for "data tasking, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination(TCPED)" will be brought in by next month.

Under a 2011 deal worth 965-point-nine billion won, South Korea bought four RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk Remotely Piloted Aircraft(RPA).

Manufactured by U.S. defense firm Northrop Grumman, the Global Hawk is capable of performing reconnaissance missions for around 40 hours at a time at an altitude of roughly 20 kilometers and distinguish objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters across.
