Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union(EU) have discussed measures to strengthen cooperation on the Green New Deal, or sustainability-oriented economic development plans.According to the South Korean Environment Ministry, the second South Korea-EU Green Deal policy coordination meeting was held at the Government Complex in Sejong City on Tuesday.During the talks, the two sides shared views on how far related policies in each other region have been pursued and also discussed bilateral cooperation and coordination on the international stage.Also discussed was related policies regarding ecological restoration, circular economy and green finance. The first meeting between the two sides was held in July.