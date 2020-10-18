'N. Korea Quickly Closing Gap in Weapons Technology with S. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a South Korean state agency for research and development in defense technology has assessed that the gap between South and North Korea in the levels of weapons technology is closing rapidly.Nam Sae-kyu, the President of Agency for Defense Development, shared his views in a parliamentary audit on Tuesday, responding to questions on the weapons showcased during the North’s recent military parade marking the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.Nam said although the South has a “significant” technological upper hand over the North in missile and guided weapon systems, the North appears to have more than halved the previous gap of 20 years.He shared the observation that the North is making practical development compared to five years ago and noted 11 out of the 24 kinds of weapons displayed during the October 10 parade were new.Regarding a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile shown in the parade, however, the official doubted that it was at an advanced level of development.