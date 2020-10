Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is making all-out efforts to support the trade minister's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization(WTO).President Moon Jae-in had phone calls with the leaders of Italy, Egypt and Luxembourg on Tuesday and asked for their support for Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee in the latest diplomatic push in pursuit of the top post.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also had phone conversations with her counterparts in Denmark, Poland and Austria to seek their support for the South Korean candidate.Trade Minister Yoo is competing with Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in the third and final stage for the top post of the global trade body.The new leader will be announced by November 7.