Justice Minister Criticizes Prosecution over Probe into Fund Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has criticized the prosecution again for the alleged mishandling of a massive financial fraud scandal.On her social networking account on Wednesday, the minister denounced the Supreme Prosecutors Office for "deceiving" the public in relation to its probe into Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect.The fund scandal involving Lime Asset Management is now emerging as a lobbying scandal after Kim claimed earlier this month that he lobbied politicians and state prosecutors.Choo said that the prosecution is reported to have questioned Kim on 66 occasions since he was detained on April 23 on allegations against ruling politicians. However, there were no proper investigations into allegations against opposition politicians and prosecutors.Expressing her great disappointment, the minister said Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl should have self-reflected and offered an apology first as the head of the prosecution.