Politics

VOA: US Adds New Reference to Better Detail N. Korea Sanctions

Write: 2020-10-21 11:35:14Update: 2020-10-21 11:40:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says the U.S. Treasury Department has added a reference to sanctions on North Korea, adding a clause to better detail such sanctions. 

The report said Wednesday that the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) has added the reference “Transactions Prohibited For Persons Owned or Controlled By U.S. Financial Institutions” with regard to 177 individuals and 313 corporations that are subject to U.S. sanctions on the North. 

The latest measure comes in line with revisions that the OFAC made earlier this April to the North Korea Sanctions Regulations. 

In amending those regulations, the office added a new prohibition that is applicable to persons that are owned or controlled by a U.S. financial institution and established or maintained outside of the United States.

Among individuals on the sanctions list are Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader; Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North’s ruling Workers' Party; and Choe Ryong-hae, First Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission.
