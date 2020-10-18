Bloomberg: US, EU Divided over Support for Finalists for New WTO Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and the European Union(EU) are reportedly divided on who should be the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Citing unnamed sources on Wednesday, Bloomberg said the EU is inclined to support Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and may officially announce its support later in the day, while the U.S. is leaning towards South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee.The report added that the preferences of China and other major economies like Brazil and India remain unclear.While the new WTO chief is expected to be announced next month, Bloomberg pointed out that the November 3 U.S. presidential election will be a wild card in the process.Rufus Yerxa, former WTO deputy director-general, said there is a possibility that the outcome may have to wait for the U.S. election, since the process requires a consensus of the WTO's 164 members.