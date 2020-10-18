S. Korean Embassy Will Sternly Deal with Suspended BTS Merch Shipments to China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung raised issue with the suspension of shipments of merchandise related to K-pop group BTS with a Chinese government official.Jang spoke on this Wednesday during a parliamentary inspection of the South Korean Embassy in China, which was held via video in Beijing.Jang said when he first saw reports of the suspended shipments, he personally contacted a high-ranking Chinese government official the following day. The ambassador added that his embassy will sternly respond to the problem.Jang’s remarks come after top Chinese logistics firm Yunda Express unveiled on its Weibo account earlier Monday that it had stopped delivering BTS goods due to what it said were “reasons that are known to all.”BTS has come under fire in China for comments it made upon receiving this year's Van Fleet Award. The group’s leader RM said that as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, the history of pain that “our two nations shared together” will always be remembered, apparently referring to South Korea and the United States.