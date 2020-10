Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust originating from China is expected to raise fine dust particle levels in South Korea's central regions early Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), yellow dust from the Gobi Desert and Mongolian Plateau is forecast to affect the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday.It is predicted to enter the country through the northwestern Baengnyeong Island Wednesday night, before traveling toward the central regions early Thursday.The Seoul metropolitan area, eastern Gangwon Province and the central provinces of Chungcheong will be blanketed in yellow dust Thursday morning. The southern regions of Jeolla, Gyeongsang and Jeju Island will be affected later in the day.Yellow dust has been observed in Seoul three times so far this year in February, April and May.