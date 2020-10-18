IMF Chief: S. Korea Suffered Least Economic Loss from Pandemic in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki discussed South Korea’s COVID-19 response with International Monetary Fund(IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva through a conference call on Wednesday.According to the ministry, the IMF managing director assessed that South Korea suffered the least amount of economic damage from the pandemic among the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) thanks to swift quarantine measures.She said Korea's experience will be shared with IMF member nations as a reference for COVID-19 responses.Minister Hong attributed the minimal loss to quarantine as well as bold government support for economic recovery, which included four supplementary budgets in just one year, a first in six decades.He also proposed that the IMF chief visit South Korea once the outbreak situation improves.