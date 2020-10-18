Suga: Decision on Radioactive Water Can't be Delayed Forever

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that a decision on how to dispose of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant can't be delayed forever.In a news conference held in Jakarta during his visit to Indonesia, the Japanese leader said his government will take responsibility and hinted at an impending decision on the issue.Suga also promised measures to address any damage that local residents may suffer following the decision.Japanese newspapers earlier reported that the Tokyo government is expected to decide on releasing the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean during a related Cabinet meeting scheduled next Tuesday.Tokyo has repeatedly said it cannot further delay the decision, but has been silent on when it will be announced.If Japan does decide to release the water which will have a lowered radiation level, preparations will begin right away, but the actual discharge will likely take place around or after October 2022.