Civic Groups Call for National Dialogue on Delivery Worker Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

Groups representing labor unions, civic and religious activists as well as artists have called for social discussions on a string of deaths involving delivery workers.Over 130 representatives from the organizations announced an “emergency” joint statement at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Wednesday, where they called the deaths “structural murders” by society.The participants said local delivery workers are forced to work over 71 hours per week on average and criticized logistics companies’ refusal to hire more workers particularly in the labor-intensive process of sorting out goods and parcels.They said special measures should be drafted, such as limiting work hours and hiring additional workers.Noting all members of the general public should be concerned about the issue as consumers, the groups urged the public to participate in efforts to launch a social apparatus to discuss the issue, monitor related developments and prevent additional deaths from overworking.As on-line shopping giants are engaged in cutthroat competition to cater to local consumers’ demand for quick deliveries, eleven delivery workers have died this year so far, most of which were presumed to be affected by overwork.