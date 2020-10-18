Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

UNCTAD: Global Trade Value to Fall 7% to 9% amid COVID-19

Write: 2020-10-21 18:41:39Update: 2020-10-21 18:54:05

UNCTAD: Global Trade Value to Fall 7% to 9% amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN report says the value of global trade may decline by nearly 10 percent on-year in 2020 amid COVID-19-induced lockdowns and other economic impediments. 

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD) report released on Wednesday said despite signs of a rebound of the Chinese economy, global trade value will fall seven to nine percent on-year in 2020. 

The fallout from the pandemic was most severe in the second quarter when regions across the world suffered from at least a 19 percent cut in trade value from the same period in 2019.  

Global trade, however, recovered in the following months and posted a modest four-point-five percent on-year decline in the third quarter 

UNCTAD forecast a three percent drop in global trade value in the fourth quarter, adding coronavirus-related uncertainties may linger beyond that period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >