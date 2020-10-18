UNCTAD: Global Trade Value to Fall 7% to 9% amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN report says the value of global trade may decline by nearly 10 percent on-year in 2020 amid COVID-19-induced lockdowns and other economic impediments.The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD) report released on Wednesday said despite signs of a rebound of the Chinese economy, global trade value will fall seven to nine percent on-year in 2020.The fallout from the pandemic was most severe in the second quarter when regions across the world suffered from at least a 19 percent cut in trade value from the same period in 2019.Global trade, however, recovered in the following months and posted a modest four-point-five percent on-year decline in the third quarterUNCTAD forecast a three percent drop in global trade value in the fourth quarter, adding coronavirus-related uncertainties may linger beyond that period.