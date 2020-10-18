Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, China Discuss Security Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to boost defense cooperation and exchanges.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, Minister Suh Wook and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, had a phone call at the request of China on Wednesday.Suh explained recent security circumstances and asked for Beijing to continue to play a "constructive role" in peace and stability on the peninsula.Wei stressed that the militaries of the two nations need to make joint efforts for peace and stability in the region while maintaining close communication and pursuing exchanges and cooperation.The Chinese minister invited Suh to China and the two sides agreed to work to continue communications and exchanges via diverse channels, including the ministers' visits to each other's countries at a convenient time.