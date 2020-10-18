N. Korea Rejected Quarantine Supplies from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea approved the shipment of COVID-19 prevention supplies from private organizations to North Korea, but the communist country reportedly rejected them.According to data submitted by the Unification Ministry for a ruling lawmaker on Thursday, the ministry approved the shipment of such supplies worth one-point-76 billion won to the North on six occasions from March 31 to August 12.The shipment included face masks, disinfectants, protective suits and COVID-19 test kits.The ministry reportedly said the shipment, however, did not take place following its approval due to the North's rejection.South Korean authorities assess that the North's rejection of South Korean quarantine supplies is due to concerns about the spread of the virus. North Korea is also reportedly receiving aid of masks and hand sanitizer from China and Russia.