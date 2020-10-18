Japanese Agriculture Minister Demands Swift Removal of Import Ban on Japanese Seafood

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese agriculture minister has reportedly called for the swift removal of bans on fishery imports from Fukushima and other Japanese prefectures.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kotaro Nogami made the call on Wednesday during a virtual conference of agricultural ministers from the ASEAN Plus Three, which brings together the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and three dialogue partners, South Korea, China and Japan.Although the minister did not specify the targeted countries, the remarks appeared to be directed at South Korea and China, which have restricted fishery imports from Japan since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.South Korea has banned imports of seafood from eight prefectures near Fukushima since September 2013, citing concerns over radiation levels.The minister's remarks came after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made a similar call on September 9 during an annual ASEAN Plus Three meeting of foreign ministers.