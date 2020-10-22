Menu Content

Domestic

Two More People Die after Getting Flu Shots, Nationwide Total 13

Write: 2020-10-22 10:46:00Update: 2020-10-22 14:16:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Two additional elderly people, both in their 70s, died after getting influenza vaccinations.

According to the South Gyeongsang provincial government on Thursday, a man in his 70s in the city of Changwon died after getting the flu shot at a nursing home Monday morning. He was found dead while taking a bath Wednesday evening.

The man is reported to have suffered from diabetes and a mild case of dementia. 

However, it remains unclear whether the vaccine he had received was one of those improperly refrigerated during shipping or those found to contain white particles. 

Meanwhile, a woman in her 70s in the North Gyeongsang provincial county of Seongju was also found dead at her home Wednesday night, after getting a flu shot the day before.

The latest deaths raise the total number of deaths following a flu vaccination in the country to 13.
