Two More People Die after Getting Flu Shots, Nationwide Total 13

Photo : YONHAP News

Two additional elderly people, both in their 70s, died after getting influenza vaccinations.According to the South Gyeongsang provincial government on Thursday, a man in his 70s in the city of Changwon died after getting the flu shot at a nursing home Monday morning. He was found dead while taking a bath Wednesday evening.The man is reported to have suffered from diabetes and a mild case of dementia.However, it remains unclear whether the vaccine he had received was one of those improperly refrigerated during shipping or those found to contain white particles.Meanwhile, a woman in her 70s in the North Gyeongsang provincial county of Seongju was also found dead at her home Wednesday night, after getting a flu shot the day before.The latest deaths raise the total number of deaths following a flu vaccination in the country to 13.