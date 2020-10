Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) reaffirmed the government's intent not to halt the national influenza vaccination program, despite a rising number of deaths following flu shots.At a parliamentary audit on Thursday, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said authorities investigating the deaths have yet to find a link to the vaccines.Jeong added that the causal relationship between the deaths and the vaccines are being professionally determined based on the causes of the death.As of noon Thursday, 17 people around the country have died after getting flu shots.