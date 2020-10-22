Top Prosecutor Refutes Alleged Passivity Toward Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl appeared at a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, refuting the Justice Ministry's allegations that he was at fault for insufficiencies in the prosecution's investigation into financial fraud surrounding the now-defunct Lime Asset Management. Yoon also shared his views on Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order for him to recuse himself from the ongoing probe.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said the Justice Ministry's allegations that he has deliberately been passive in an investigation into the alleged bribery of prosecutors linked to a hedge fund case are groundless.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean/English translation)]"Regarding the alleged bribery of opposition politicians, after being briefed by the chief district prosecutor, I ordered a thorough investigation to avoid criticism that the prosecution was attempting to cover itself up. I even told him to thoroughly investigate as any insufficiencies could cause problems during the parliamentary audit in the fall."Yoon said he also ordered the district office to track down prosecutors found to have been lobbied by Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in the financial fraud case surrounding the now-defunct Lime Asset Management.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean/English translation)]"On October 16, when Kim sent a letter to the media, claiming to have thrown a drinking party for prosecutors, I told the head of the Seoul Southern District Office, within ten minutes of learning about it, to thoroughly investigate Kim and track down those found to have been lobbied. I can not understand how the ministry made allegations that I am also involved in the claimed 'insufficient' probe without any basis. I think 'mudslinging' is the gentlest expression that I can use."The Lime case has surfaced as a major financial and political minefield amid allegations that Kim lobbied lawmakers and prosecutors to conceal the case and evade investigations.Following the allegations, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae exercised her authority to order Yoon to recuse himself from the investigation.Yoon said it is truly senseless for the minister to strip him of his command authority based on allegations raised by suspects accused of committing serious crimes, adding he believes the minister's exercise of authority is unlawful.The top prosecutor also revealed that his office was excluded in the prosecution's personnel appointments this year, adding that Choo had drawn up the appointments before demanding that Yoon give his opinion.Meanwhile, Park Soon-cheol, the head of the Seoul Southern District Office overseeing the Lime probe, resigned on Thursday, claiming that politics have “buried the prosecution."Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.