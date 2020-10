Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon has requested that Japan disclose information on how it plans to dispose of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Lee made the request when he met with Japan’s Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita at the National Assembly on Thursday.Following the meeting, Lee said to reporters that he had told the ambassador that Japan should fully disclose all data regarding the disposal of the radioactive water and pursue the matter by gaining approval from the international community.Lee said Tomita had accepted his request though the Japanese government has yet to make an official decision on the matter.