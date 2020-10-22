Chief Prosecutor Defies Justice Minister’s Standing in Hedge Fund Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl appeared at a parliamentary audit this Thursday, refuting the Justice Ministry's accusations that he is responsible for the prosecution’s allegedly lackadaisical probe into the Lime hedge fund scandal. Yoon took his long-standing feud with Choo to another level at the parliament, arguing that it is unlawful for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to remove him from overseeing the ongoing probe.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Parliamentary audit of Supreme Prosecutors' Office (Oct. 22)]Speaking at the National Assembly’s audit of the prosecution Thursday, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl fought back against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, refuting allegations that he is protecting politicians and investigators involved in the Lime hedge fund scandal.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean-English translation)]"The accusation [against me] is groundless. Regarding the alleged bribery of opposition politicians, after being briefed by the chief district prosecutor, I ordered a thorough investigation to avoid criticism that the prosecution was attempting to protect its own. I even warned him that a failure to investigate thoroughly could cause problems during the parliamentary audit in the fall.""On October 16, when Kim sent a letter to the media, claiming to have thrown a drinking party for prosecutors, I told the head of the Seoul Southern District Office, within ten minutes of learning about it, to thoroughly question Kim and track down anyone who was lobbied. I cannot fathom on what grounds the Justice Ministry could have announced that I, too, was involved in this insincere investigation."The prime suspect of the hedge fund scandal claimed last week that the prosecution is not investigating opposition politicians and prosecutors he bribed, and that he was offered bail in exchange for incriminating testimonies against Kang Ki-jung, former presidential senior secretary for political affairs.Justice Minister Choo then exercised her authority over the prosecution, removing chief prosecutor Yoon from the chain of command in the investigation.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean-English translation)]“This is the talk of people serving time after receiving long sentences for committing serious crime. This is often the case, and this person is looking at a long sentence, a really long sentence, and I think it's irrational to strip the prosecutor general of command over a case and attack the prosecution based on this one person's claim.”Yoon also argued that the law does not require the chief prosecutor to work for the justice minister, taking his long-standing feud with Choo to a new level.Lime Asset, Korea’s once largest hedge fund, suspended its redemptions amid a probe into its investments earlier this year, leading to one-point-six trillion won, or one-point-four billion dollars in investor losses.The main opposition says alleged collusion between officials, including the former presidential aide, and the asset management firm should be investigated.The main opposition has demanded an independent counsel probe into the fraud case, arguing that Justice Minister Choo cannot be trusted.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.