KMA Advises Gov't, Clinics to Suspend Flu Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has advised the government to suspend seasonal flu vaccine inoculation for a week amid growing concerns over a string of deaths following vaccination.The association with around 130-thousand members announced its stance on the issue during a press conference on Thursday, adding it already sent instructions to member clinics across the nation to temporarily halt influenza vaccination from Friday.The KMA said until a correlation or lack thereof is clearly established between the flu vaccine and the recent deaths, national inoculation programs need to be suspended, urging the government to secure “medical ground” to ensure the safety of the vaccine and vaccination.However, it said most people who have already received flu shots shouldn't worry and asked them to immediately see a doctor if abnormal symptoms appear.Citing “anxiety” over vaccination programs reported from member organizations, KMA head Choi Dae-zip vowed to pursue a different direction from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), which plans to continue inoculations.