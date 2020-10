Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to inject 10 trillion won in state investment into smart city projects over the next five years.Moon shared his vision on Thursday during a visit to the integrated operation center of Songdo Smart City in Incheon, the sixth such excursion by the president to regional headquarters carrying out the national project.He said the global smart city market will grow 14 percent or more annually to reach 820 billion dollars by 2025 and will provide a qualified growth engine for the nation. Moon said the government will inject 10 trillion won by 2025 into the project and create at least 250-thousand jobs in related sectors.The president also pledged to accelerate the project so three-fifths of the South Korean public will experience it by the end of the year.