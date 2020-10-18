Vaccine Society Advocates Continuation of Flu Inoculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Vaccine Society(KVS) has echoed the government’s stance on seasonal flu vaccination and said it should continue despite recent deaths reported following inoculations.In a statement released on Thursday, the society which represents South Korea's immunization experts said continual inoculation is needed to avoid a twindemic amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, especially for children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.The KVS ruled it unlikely the deaths were caused by a problematic vaccine, saying the fatal cases involved various vaccine products, regions and symptoms.It also dismissed concerns that the deaths may have been connected to a recent fiasco over the failure to refrigerate some flu vaccines during the distribution process, saying exposure to high temperatures may weaken the vaccine’s efficacy but no evidence has emerged that it would be harmful to people's health.Earlier in the day, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) challenged the KDCA’s stance to continue flu vaccinations and advised the government and member clinics to temporary suspend them until a possible link between the vaccines and the deaths is further examined.As of Thursday afternoon, up to 27 deaths in the wake of vaccine shots have been reported since last Friday.