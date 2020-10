Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans who died after receiving flu vaccinations has increased to 29, escalating public concerns about the safety of free flu shots.Police said that a woman in her 80s in Busan was found dead early on Friday, four days after receiving a flu shot at a hospital in Daegu. The death marks the 29th in the country since the first death was reported in Incheon last Friday.The unexplained deaths are coming from all across the nation, with Seoul City reporting its first two cases on Thursday.In addition, more elderly people are showing symptoms such as dyspnea, or shortness of breath, for unknown reasons after receiving flu shots.Health authorities are trying to find any connection between the recent deaths and the flu vaccine.