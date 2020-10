Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has extended his scoring streak to three matches in a Europa League game.Son stayed on the bench during the first half of the game against Austrian LASK Linz in Group J at the Europa League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday.Son joined the game 17 minutes into the second half when his team was leading 2-0. He netted a goal 22 minutes later.It marks his ninth goal of the season, including seven goals in five games of the regular season of the Premier League and two goals in three matches of the Europa League.The U.K.-based football website WhoScored.com gave Son’s performance seven-point-five points.