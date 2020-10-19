US FDA Approves Remdesivir as Treatment for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S.According to Reuters and other media, the FDA granted the approval for the drug developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.The antiviral drug, which had been authorized for emergency use since May, has become the first drug to win full FDA approval for treatment of COVID-19.The drug was given to President Donald Trump when he contracted the virus earlier this month.Daniel O’Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead, reportedly said in a statement that the speed and rigor with which his firm has reached this milestone reflect the shared commitment of Gilead, government agencies and clinical trial investigators to advance new treatment options for patients in the fight against COVID-19.