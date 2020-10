Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. justice official said on Thursday that North Korea is unique in that it uses its cyber capabilities to steal money.U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers gave the assessment during a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS).While addressing Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as security threats to the U.S., Demers said that among countries with cyber capabilities, North Korea was almost the only one that used the capabilities to steal money from banks.He said that the North's cyberattacks are different from those of China, Russia and Iran and that the country is a bit unique in that regard, comparing North Korea to other countries that usually engage in cyberattacks for intelligence or espionage.