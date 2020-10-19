Menu Content

Foreign Minister Kang Set to Visit US Soon

Write: 2020-10-23 10:59:16Update: 2020-10-23 12:22:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit the United States in the near future and sit down for talks with her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo. 

The Foreign Ministry said Kang spoke with Pompeo over the phone on Wednesday and Thursday and discussed key bilateral and global issues. 

According to the ministry, Kang and Pompeo agreed to engage in close cooperation in the South Korean trade minister's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization(WTO).

Asked whether Kang’s U.S. visit will take place before or after the U.S. presidential election, a ministry official said no date has been set, adding that the ministry is taking into consideration various factors.

Pompeo was initially set to visit South Korea early this month but ended up postponing his trip after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
