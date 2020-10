Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's annual shopping festival will kick off on November 1.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the organizing committee said on Friday that the "Korea Sales Festa" will be its largest yet and run through mid-November.More than 13-hundred companies will participate, the largest figure since the launch of the festival in 2016. The comparable figure for last year was 704.The number of participating consumer goods makers, including manufacturers of cars and electronics, will more than double from last year's event.Participating companies will hold diverse online and offline discount events, as well as offer freebies and giveaways.