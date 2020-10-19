Menu Content

Minister: If Biden Elected, Adoption of 'Strategic Patience' Policy Depends on Seoul

Write: 2020-10-23 12:09:48Update: 2020-10-23 13:28:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young said should the Democratic candidate Joe Biden win the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the adoption of the Barack Obama administration's "strategic patience" towards Pyongyang would depend on Seoul.

At a parliamentary audit on Friday, Lee said it remains to be seen whether the Biden administration, if it enters office, would approach the North Korea issue from the stance of the former Obama administration or of the former Bill Clinton administration.

While declining to further speculate, the minister stressed the need for Seoul to closely communicate with Washington and to act quickly.

Regarding a possible "third term" of the Clinton administration, Lee referred to the Perry Process, named after the former defense secretary who drew up a three-stage proposal for the North in 1999.

The proposal suggests North Korea freeze its missile tests and development, and the U.S. to normalize its relations with the North.
