S. Korea, Laos Exchange Messages Marking 25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Laos exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 25th anniversary of the reestablishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.In his letter to Laotian President Bounnhang Vorachith on Friday, Moon assessed that the two sides have been cooperating in various fields since 1995, such as the development of rural communities and energy resources in the Southeast Asian country.Moon also hoped for bilateral relations to further develop into those that are future-oriented.The Laotian leader, for his part, thanked South Korea for its cooperation over the past 25 years in such fields as health care, agriculture and the detection and removal of unexploded bombs.South Korea and Laos first forged diplomatic relations in 1974, but Seoul severed ties after the Southeast Asian country adopted communism the following year, until relations were reestablished in 1995.In 2018, South Korea's Official Development Assistance(ODA) to Laos totaled 73 million dollars, the second-highest amount following that of Japan.